On April 9, Egon E. Weiss, Holocaust survivor, of Towson at 100. He is survived by daughter Diana L. (Jeffrey) Caplan; grandchildren Jared (Jillian) Caplan and Drs. Brent (Tiffany) Caplan and Brianne Caplan; great-grandchild Audrey; sister-in-law Eva Blankenstein; niece Vivian (Dr. Steven) Feinstein; and great-niece Danielle. He was predeceased by wife Elizabeth Weiss (née Schniztler); sister Edith Weiss; parents Olga and Emil Weiss; and brother-in-law Werner Blankenstein.

Contributions may be sent to US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126.