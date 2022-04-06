On March 23, Stephen Gould Weiss of Naples, Fla., and Pikesville at 82. He is survived by wife Deborah Cooper Weiss; children Michael (Maureen) Weiss, Jonathan (Krista Lynes) Weiss and Stephanie Weiss; brother Jeffrey G. (Nan) Weiss; and grandchildren Jeremiah Weiss, Audrey Weiss, Xavier Lynes Weiss and Nico Lynes Weiss. He was predeceased by parents Beatrice Gould Weiss and J. Leonard Weiss.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, The Maryland Food Bank Attn: Donor Services or the charity of your choice.