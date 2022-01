On Dec. 16, Frederick Harvey Wellington of Baltimore. He is survived by children Brian (Christina) Wellington, Lisa (Bill) Gouker, Amy (James) Fazio and Nancy Naron; sister Micki (Marty) Hamesh; and grandchildren Emma Gouker, Rachel Martin, Josh Martin and Brynn Fazio. He was predeceased by wife Barbara Wellington (née Reich) and parents Ellis and Anna Wellington.

Contributions may be sent to Dove House Hospice, BridgingLife Development Office, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.