On March 21, Wendy Libowitz of Reisterstown at 62. She is survived by brother Ira (Jill) Libowitz; cousin and “big sister” Merle (Howard) Wolf and their children Jason and Stephanie Wolf; and many cousins. She was predeceased by parents Gerald and Esther Libowitz. She was incredibly creative, decorating small furniture pieces, mirrors and personalized books for family members to help celebrate birthdays and other special occasions. She had a big heart, making donations to as many organizations as she possibly could. She was a devoted daughter to her parents. As is typical, she and her brother had their ups and downs but it was her brother she came to depend on the most. She valued her friends, counting among them Lisa Johnston and her daughter, Kamryn. Lisa provided the majority of help and care that enabled Wendy to remain in her own home until it was no longer feasible.

Contributions may be sent to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, c/o Gail Coppel, 9 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.