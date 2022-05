On May 11, Carl Werner of Pikesville, formerly, New York. He is survived by wife Judith Werner (née Medinets); children Oren (Avivah) Werner and Lisa (Pasach) Kadin; brother Sy (Hedy) Werner; and grandchildren Sara Cygler, Shira Cygler, Elazar (Rivkie) Werner, Tehila (Meir) Samberg, Michal (Amitai) Zaroom, Binyamin (Shulamis) Werner, Tzipora Werner, Betzalel Werner, Eliyahu Werner, Shimshon Werner, Daniel Wener, Yirmiyahu Werner and Raphael Werner; and great-grandchildren Yael Werner, Yehuda Werner, Hadassah Samberg, Yonah Sasmberg, Yosef Samberg, Avigail Zaroom and Eliezer Zaroom. He was predeceased by parents Norman and Fay Werner. He was a very loving and giving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.