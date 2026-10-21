Wes Moore, Dan Cox Square off in Maryland Gubernatorial Rematch

In Maryland, there’s a rematch scheduled for governor this November.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who won the office with nearly 65% of the vote four years ago, will face Republican challenger Dan Cox, who was unsuccessful in his 2022 bid.

In an interview with Baltimore Jewish Times, Moore’s Senior Communications Adviser, Carter Elliott IV, said Moore’s commitment to helping Jewish Marylanders worship safely is evidenced by his actions, not just his words.

“No Jewish Marylander should ever have to live in fear … at a time when our country is seeing an alarming rise in acts of hate, the governor knows that words are not enough and that we must confront hate with clear action,” he said.

Elliott cited the fact that Moore established the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention, as well as the fact that he has directed $31 million in state funding toward hate crime prevention and protection.

Cox’s campaign did not respond to questions from the Baltimore Jewish Times. His son, Josiah Cox, a former campaign worker, recently drew attention after allegedly sending antisemitic Facebook messages to a Jewish conservative.

In March, Alexandra Levine, who identifies herself on Facebook as an administrator of the group Conservatives for Change in Maryland, posted screenshots of messages attributed to Josiah Cox that included derogatory statements about Jews, Judaism, Israel and Zionists.

Dan Cox said soon after he rejects those comments and does not agree with them. Cox has shown he respects the Jewish community’s requests before. In 2022, Cox withdrew from a planned rally titled “Unite the Right” after concerns were raised about its association with the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Elliott said for Moore, it’s been of paramount importance to fund programs that protect worshippers of all backgrounds, including Jewish ones.

“Gov. Moore has acted with urgency and has increased support statewide to protect Maryland’s Jewish community and their homes of worship. The Moore-Miller administration doubled annual funding for the Protecting Against Hate Crimes grant program from $5 million to $10 million, and he has maintained that record funding … Gov. Moore will continue working directly with Jewish community leaders across the state to ensure our institutions have the resources they need,” Elliott said.

Another issue of concern to some Jewish Marylanders is the state’s and nation’s relationship with Israel. While the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement has attracted support, Elliott said that Moore is supportive of Maryland maintaining its business interests with the world’s only Jewish state.

“Gov. Moore respects the strong relationship Maryland has with Israel, and the economic benefits that come with that partnership. He will continue to look for opportunities to strengthen that relationship and grow Maryland’s economy,” Elliott said.

Maryland has traditionally favored Democratic candidates in statewide elections. Moore succeeded Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whose political positions differed from those of Cox. Elliott said Moore has the concerns of the Jewish community in a prominent place.

“Gov. Moore understands that for many Jewish Marylanders, the past several years have brought great fear as it relates to the rise in antisemitism, as well as a fractured trust across communities,” Elliott said. “Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller proudly launched the Governor’s Council on Interfaith Outreach shortly after taking office to work to repair relationships with faith communities across the state … Gov. Moore will continue to condemn any hatred against Maryland’s Jewish community and invest in opportunities that seek to build relationships across the state.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com