On July 8, Myra West (nee Wolk) of Pikesville at 91. She is survived by husband Harvey West; children Ronald (Ceil) West and Bonnie West; grandchildren Monica West Porter (Ryan Porter) and Wendy West; and great-grandchildren Zackary Porter and Joshua Porter. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Harry Wolk and siblings Daniel (Ethel) Wolk and Ermine (Sylvan) Cherney.

Contributions may be sent to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd., Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.