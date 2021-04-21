On April 1, Margaret Friedman “Marni” Wetzler of Baltimore at 81. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Philip Wetzler; children Andrew (Marni) and Tom (Anne); grandsons Zach, Alex, Gabe, Tyler, Matthew, Wyatt and Danny Wetzler; and sister Frances Friedman. She was predeceased by parents Bertram and Margaret Friedman. She was a graduate of The Park School of Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University and received a master’s degree in social work from Goucher College. She worked and volunteered for many charitable organizations that served children and the disabled.

Contributions may be made to The Park School of Baltimore, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or The League for People with Disabilities, Inc., 1111 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21239.