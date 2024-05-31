What Makes Jewish Baltimore Special

By Marc B. Terrill

As my tenure as president of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore winds down, I have spent a fair amount of time reflecting on my more than 20 years serving in the role and, by extension, my almost 40 years as a professional in Jewish communal work. I’ve reflected on the people, the places, the sweet moments, the tragedies, the resilience, the pain, the growth and the everchanging landscape of the Jewish community. A lot has transpired.

Most, if not all, of the images that pass through my mind are Baltimore-centric. This of course makes perfect sense since over 30 years of my work has been right here in the place I proudly call home. I was born in Cleveland, grew up in Miami and lived in New York and Boston, but Baltimore is my place. For me, Jewish Baltimore has the ethos, the pride, the “can-do” attitude that makes my and our home so exceptional.

If you have ever had the privilege of attending a conference or meeting with a Jewish communal focus anywhere in the world and you mention that you are from Baltimore, you are invariably met with a chorus of accolades and praise. I wish that I could bottle the enthusiasm during the countless occasions when Jewish Baltimoreans who return from a conference share with me the pride they felt when other conference-goers fawn over the Baltimore Jewish experience. As a prediction, I would bet that hundreds of fellow community members reading this right now are shaking their heads in affirmation. Our schools, shuls, communal organizations and — I add with pride and humility — our Associated network are held in high regard and seen as a cut above the rest. Baltimore is unique, and we have much to be proud, but how and why is this the case?

Here are some thoughts:

Our history: We stand on the shoulders of giants. People who wove a tapestry of Jewish life in Baltimore that responded to the issues of the day and laid the foundation for a deep, rich, meaningful and supportive Jewish experience. People who navigated the social, religious and economic circumstances. Our history is uniquely Baltimore and deserves to be celebrated and shared with generations to come.

Our commitment to helping people find and nourish their “why”: In other words, the vibrancy of any community rests on individuals embracing the importance of their Jewish connection. The interwoven, interlocking “whys” are the composition of what it means to have a robust, responsive and relevant community. Our schools, shuls, community organizations and our Associated network foster and deepen connections to being Jewish and our connections to one another. This symbiotic relationship among Jewish institutions, like we enjoy in Baltimore, is the rare exception and not the rule.

Our leaders: I have often publicly proclaimed that our key differentiator, our “secret sauce” is our leadership. The people who dedicate time, talent and treasure to sustaining, building and advancing our Jewish community. People who train for leadership and embrace the seriousness of the task. People who commit to involvement for a lifetime and not a “here today, gone tomorrow” mentality. Our leaders, both volunteer and professional, are extraordinary individuals and are the most important determinant of past, present and future success.

Our community: We are indeed a community. Not by words, but by deeds. A community where people know and care about each other. Where there aren’t six degrees of separation but maybe one and a quarter. And, where we conduct ourselves with compassion, passion and resolve. I concede that we can do better, and that’s why tomorrow and the next day and so on are days that need to be full of meaning and purpose.

Jewish Baltimore is unique and exceptional. It’s home. Our place. And I know that most reading this feel the same way. My hope and prayer is for our community to continue to evolve, grow and flourish. To be a force for good; for each other, for Israel, for k’lal Yisrael and the world.

So, in the coming weeks, my role will change, but my love for our community will never wane. May we all go from strength to strength. Wishing all joy, peace, meaning and mazel!

Marc B. Terrill is the outgoing president of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.