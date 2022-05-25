On May 11, Muriel Frances White (née Shapiro) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Rosellen White and Arnold White; grandchildren Kaci White and Adam White; great-grandchildren Alexis Small and Ezra White; niece Rosanne Zimmerman; and nephew Donald L. “Duke” Zimmerman. She was predeceased by husband Willard M. White; sister Bernice Shapiro Zimmerman; and parents Norman I. Shapiro and Rose Apfel Shapiro.

Contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018, or The Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202.