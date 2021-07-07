On June 26, Adrienne A. Whitman (nee Ableman) of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by children Scott Whitman (spouse, Carol Whitman) and Stephanie Gallagher (fiance, Nelson Steele) and grandchildren Alex Whitman, Alyssa Whitman, Sloane Gallagher and Clare Gallagher. She was predeceased by former husband J. Martin Whitman and parents Beatrice and Percival Ableman.

Contributions may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.