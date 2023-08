On July 17, William “Bill” Oberfelder of Baltimore at 97. He is survived by children Jean O. (Dr. Edward) Ginsberg and Dr. Robert W. Oberfelder (Dr. Cindy Caskey); grandchildren Laura (Adam) Abelson, Dr. Stephen (Dr. Amy) Ginsberg, Daniel Oberfelder and Ryan Oberfelder; great-grandchildren Max Richard Abelson, Asher Elliott Abelson, Knox Louis Ginsberg and Porter James Ginsberg; and companion Sydell Gould. He was predeceased by wife Ellen Oberfelder (née Gundersheimer); brother Irving “Obie” Oberfelder; and parents Madeline and Irving Max Oberfelder.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.