On March 3, William “Bill” Wolf of Pikesville at 84. He is survived by wife Sandy Wolf (née Glaser); children Steve (fiancée Becky) Wolf, Karen (Michael) Becker and Brian (Wendy) Wolf; sister Marsha Bromberg; grandchildren Brett (Brittanie) Becker, Austin Wolf and Danielle Wolf; previous daughter-in-law Carol Wolf; grand doggies Bandit, Oliver, PeeWee, Penny and Charlie. He was predeceased by parents Hilda and Benjamin Wolf.

Contributions may be sent to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave. Suite 510, New York, NY 10017; LifeBridge Pediatric Hematology/Oncology-Sinai, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, or any animal charity of your choice.