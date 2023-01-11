On December 16, William Tabak of Pikesville at 84. He is survived by his wife, Aelene Tabak (née Paul); his children, Nancy (Philip) Tabak Braverman and Jeffrey (Jill) Tabak; grandchildren Max (Kaleigh) Braverman, Emily (Rip) Goodman, Josh Tabak and Joey Tabak; great-grandchild Jamie Braverman; niece and nephew, Terri Goldberg and Mark (Judy) Tabak; and sister-in-law Rosalie Goldberg. He was predeceased by his brothers, George (Sylvia) Tabak and Raymond (Margaret) Tabak; and his parents, Nathan and Nettie Tabak.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, 110 South Paca St., 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201, or Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282.