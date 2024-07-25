On July 12, William Wolfe (Zev) Wealcatch of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by wife Noemie Wealcatch (née Lasry); children Saul (Michelle) Wealcatch, Isaac (Tirza) Wealcatch, Yaakov (Chavi) Wealcatch, Shmuel (Malki) Wealcatch, Chaim Dov (Aviva) Wealcatch, Moshe (Shirah) Wealcatch and Avi (Miriam) Wealcatch; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister Aileen Kershner and parents Herman and Esther Wealcatch.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice.