On Dec. 3, Lucy Jane Williams (née Gaither) of Ellicott City at 91. She is survived by children David A. (Amy) Williams, Leslie Williams (Robert William) Ramsdell, and Richard George (Ava Gurwitz) Williams; grandchildren Rachel Williams, Abigail Williams, Hannah Williams, Sarah Williams, Erin E. (Michael) Puckett, Stephen C. Ramsdell, Eliana (Marc) Schruefer, Atira Williams, Shoshana (Randy) Tompkins, Reuven Williams and Shifra Williams; and great-grandchildren Genesis and Amalya Tompkins. She was predeceased by husband George Allen Williams and brother William K. Gaither.