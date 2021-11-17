On Oct. 20, Susan Winegard (née Pachino) due to complications of lung cancer at 78. Wife of Jay Winegard; mother of Hope Cousin and Evan Winegard; mother-in-law of Vincent Cousin and Jerilyn Winegard (née Donatich); grandmother of Sean and Alyssa Winegard; daughter of the late Henry and Anne Pachino (née Gammerman); daughter-in-law of the late Simon and Sylvia Winegard (née Gershman); sister of the late Joel H. Pachino, Barry M. Pachino and Roshie Pachino Bush; sister-in-law of Judy Pachino (née Belove) and Gloria Pachino Greenspun; and brother-in-law of Alan Winegard. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her quick sense of humor, her brilliant smile and her infectious laughter. A bright, shining star to those she loved, she will be missed dearly.

Contributions may be made to Deaf Seniors of America.