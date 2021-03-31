On Feb. 18, Samuel “Butsie” Winer of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by children Thomas (Bonnie) Winer, Darcy (Jim) Gordon and Laurie Winer (Tom Lutz); grandchildren Robert (Liz) Gordon, Jay (Colleen) Gordon, Kate (Steve) Fisher, and Sara(Jon) Rund; step-grandchildren Jessie Lutz, Cody Lutz and Yarri Lutz; and great-grandchildren Conor Gordon, Travis Gordon, Kaylee Gordon, Zoe Fisher, Ryan Fisher, Abby Rund and Eliza Rund. He was predeceased by wife Sylvia Winer (née Kilberg); brothers Milton Winer and Myron Winer; and parents Sarah and Robert Winer.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association.