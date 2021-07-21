On July 4, Gregory Sean Winton of Annapolis at 57. He was a world-renowned aviation attorney and advocate. He was a graduate of Dowling College and Touro Law School. He became a passionate pilot who turned that love into a career in aviation law. He was preceded by mother Carol Bass Winton. He is survived by wife Erica; daughters Kimberly, Ariel (Kevin Jones), Ayla and Bryce; father Paul Winton; brother Erik Winton (Shani); sister Jordana Casciano (John); and nieces and nephews Adrienne Neal (Bobby), Micaela Randolph (Mike), Eli, Nava and Ari.