On Jan. 3, Sol Witriol M.D. of Baltimore, formerly Brooklyn, N.Y., at 81. He is survived by children Shaun Witriol (Grace Lu), Lisa Witriol, Scott Witriol (fiancee Lorena Herrera) and Stephanie Witriol (Kemal Cankaya) and siblings Elaine Verchick and Ira Witriol. He was predeceased by parents Meyer and Sonia Witriol.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel