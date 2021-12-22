On Dec. 6, Martin “Mickey” Hal Wohlmuth of Baltimore at 70. He is survived by wife of 45 years Sharon Eanet Wohlmuth; children Alison Wohlmuth, Jessica (Jonathan) Dezzutti and Andrew Wohlmuth; siblings Louis (Gail) Wohlmuth, Judy (Dr. Kenneth) Goodwich and Linda (Kenneth) Salzman; grandchildren Logan and Brooke Dezzutti; brothers-in-law Alan (Jordon) Eanet and Arthur (Carolyn) Eanet; and sister-in-law Fran (Ben) Peña. He was predeceased by parents Phyllis M. and Howard W. Wohlmuth and mother-in-law and father-in-law Lorraine and Jerry Eanet.

Contributions may be sent to American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.