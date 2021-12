On Nov. 11, Mildred Wolf (née Dickter) of Upperco at 98. She is survived by sons David (Yvonne) Wolf and Arthur (Nadine) Wolf; sister Irene (late Hyman) Shapiro; and grandchildren Rachel Wolf (Rad Smith), Michelle Wolf and Sarah Wolf. She was predeceased by husband Henry Wolf; siblings Cecil (George) Blum, Edith (Izzy) Selkow and Manny (Dora) Dickter; and parents Rose and Benjamin Dickter.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.