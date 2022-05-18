On April 29, James “Jim” Wolf of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by husband Delray Green, whom he spent 32 years with, and married for the past eight; brothers Robert Wolf of New Orleans, La., and Robert Zadek of Baltimore; sisters-in-law Mary Wolf of Baltimore and Miriam Zadek of New Orleans, La.; nephews David, Jimmy and John; and nieces Barbara, Susan, Sarah, Beth, Katie and Marjorie. He was predeceased by parents Janet and Rudolph Wolf and step-father Isadore Zadek. He attended undergrad and grad school at Yale University, where he obtained his law degree. He loved the outdoors and hiking, and founded the Continental Divide Trail Society. He spent many summers exploring these trails and wrote a series of guide books depicting every detail of the beautiful terrain. He and Delray also enjoyed cruise ships, and every opportunity they got to spend exploring together.

