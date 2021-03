On Jan. 10, Rosalie Wolfson (née Michelson) of Baltimore at 103. She is survived by daughters Dina (Freddie) Karlip and Linda Wolfson (Chris Ischay); grandchildren Joshua (Shoshana) Karlip and Rachel (Josh) Dreeben; and great-grandchildren Emmy and Lily Dreeben and Chana, Leah, Aliza, Yocheved, Yehuda and Yaakov Karlip. She was predeceased by husband Willis Wolfson and parents Morris and Ray Michelson.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisroel, Bikur Cholim or the charity of your choice.