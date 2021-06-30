On June 8, Robert Frank Wollman of Pikesville at 85. He is survived by wife Rosalie Wollman (nee Steckman); children Shari (Arthur) Gaister and Jodi (Donald) Rubin; grandchildren Lindsay Gaister Montague (Travys Montague), Eric Gaister and Scott (Johnna) Stengel; and great-grandchildren Logan, Shayna and Natalie. He was predeceased by brother Sheldon Wollman and parents Harry and Esther Wollman.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, National Kidney Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.