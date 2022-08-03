World Briefs: Lufthansa to create a position to fight antisemitism and more

Lufthansa to create a position to fight antisemitism

Lufthansa Airlines is creating a senior management role dedicated to preventing discrimination and antisemitism two months after it barred a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers from boarding a flight, JTA reported.

However, an independent investigation the airline commissioned said there was no evidence of institutional antisemitism behind the incident, which CEO Jens Ritter deemed “categorically inappropriate.”

During the May 4 incident, more than 100 Chasidic passengers were kicked off a connecting flight from New York to Budapest because some of them had not worn masks and committed other flight violations, such as gathering in the aisles.

In a Lufthansa letter dated July 22, the airline’s task force acknowledged that some of its crew members were “insensitive and unprofessional” in dealing with the passengers. But the report concluded, “The thorough investigation did not reveal any sentiments of antisemitism, prejudice or premeditated behavior by Lufthansa representatives.”

World’s largest ER debuts in Tel Aviv

The world’s largest emergency room opened in Tel Aviv on July 28, The Times of Israel reported.

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center houses the 86,000-square foot facility, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, President Isaac Herzog and others.

The center is designed for both sudden casualties from war or terrorism, as well as regular emergency needs. There are 100 inpatient beds, which can be doubled in case of emergency.

Philanthropist Sylvan Adams donated $28 million to the hospital, which is naming the ER in his honor.

Neo-Nazi Marine plotted to attack Jews and others in ‘Rapekrieg,’ federal prosecutors say

A former Marine who belonged to a neo-Nazi group that counts willingness to murder Jewish children as a membership requirement has been arrested on charges stemming from a federal investigation into his plot to commit mass murder, including against Jews, JTA reported.

Matthew Belanger was an active Marine while conspiring online with members of a hate group called Rapekrieg, according to a July 14 court filing by federal prosecutors arguing that he should remain in jail while awaiting trial.

Together with others from his Long Island, N.Y., hometown, Belanger had “procured weapons, uniforms, and tactical gear, and discussed committing attacks on a synagogue, Jewish persons, women, and minorities,” according to the court document.

Belanger was also discharged because of his extremist activity, according to the court filing.

Tel Aviv U. ranks 112th worldwide

In National Taiwan University’s annual rankings of the world’s best universities, Tel Aviv University ranked 112th, up from 144th a year ago, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The 874 universities included were given a grade based on the number of publications, the number of citations from scientific papers and research excellence.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem ranked 273th, while the Technion placed 346th. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Bar-Ilhan University and the University of Haifa ranked outside the top 400.

— Compiled by Andy Gotlieb