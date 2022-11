On October 31, Yaakov Wollner at 76. He is survived by wife Rosalie Daniel Wollner; children Chane (Yehuda Leib) Steiman, Bracha Nicholson, Noah Wollner, Gavi (Davida) Wollner, Dov Wollner, Rabbi Ahron (Esther) Daniel, Sarah (Yaakov) Ottensoser, Zevi (Shoshy) Daniel and Dr. Dovid (Racheli) Daniel; siblings George (Fran) Wollner and Chaya (Rabbi Issar Mordechai) Fuchs; and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Anna and Imrei Wollner.

He was a beloved husband, father, Zaidy and dear friend.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Aitz Chaim Congregation, 2518 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.