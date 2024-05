On April 27, Yakov Mikityansky of Baltimore at 77. He is survived by wife Tatyana Mikityansky; children Irina Mikityanskaya (Eli Pekich, Jr) and Viktoriya (Mikhail) Shpigelman; and grandchildren Chloe Pekich, Ellie Pekich, Arthur Shpigelman and Diana Shpigelman. He was predeceased by parents Clara and Shaya Mikityansky and siblings Natan Mikityansky and Leonid Mikityansky.

