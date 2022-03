On Feb. 15, Tsilya Yarovskaya of Baltimore 98. She is survived by daughters Yevgeniya Yuditskaya (Mendel Yuditsky) and Dina (Boris) Melamed; grandchildren Nina Yuditskaya, Edward (Yelena) Yuditsky and Gennady (Eugenia) Melamed; and great-grandchildren Vladimir Yuditsky, Benjamin Yuditsky, Diana Yuditsky, Anna Yuditsky, Nathan Melamed and Chloe Melamed. She was predeceased by husbands Elya Bregman and Michael Kaminsky.

