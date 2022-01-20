On Jan. 5, James Edward “Ed” Yates of Ellicott City at 75. He is survived by wife of 39 years and best friend Melodee Jo Yates (née Goldberg); sister Sandra Jett; and many nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnephews. He was predeceased by parents Katherine Rebecca (née Ridgley) and Thomas Edward Yates. He graduated from Catonsville Community College and Johns Hopkins University with an associates and bachelors degree in engineering, going on to work for Lucent Technologies (née Western Electric) for 33 years. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing tennis and fast-pitched softball, and then golf, which he continued after retirement.

Contributions may be sent to Penn-Mar Human Services (please reference the Maryland Dental Fund) at 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, MD 21053.