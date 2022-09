On September 8, Yelena Pens Moore of Ellicott City at 39. She is survived by husband Kevin Burton Moore; children Vivian Belle Moore and Lucas Burton Moore; mother Larisa Pens; sister Anna (Ryan) Blank; and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. Yelena was predeceased by father Vladimir Pens.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.