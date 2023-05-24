On May 13, Yelena Tseytlin of Owings Mills at 88. She is survived by husband Yulian Fedushenko; children Eugene Fedushenko (Elena Balakirsky) and Natalya (Sergey) Antonenko; grandchildren Sima Fedushenko, Sofiya Fedushenko (Vlad Gutkovsky), Alina Antonenko (Ethan Miller) and David Antonenko; and great-grandchildren George and Rosavieve Gutkovsky. She was predeceased by sister Irina Amirova; parents Sarrah and Filipp Tseytlin; and cousin Mark Gorny. Memorable as a petite, fiery redhead, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived each day to the fullest, always learning something new, teaching and passing her love of music to countless students and friends.

Contributions may be sent to WBJC, PO Box 22342, Baltimore, MD 21203-4342 or Iris Music Project, 9607 Rocksparkle Row, Columbia, MD 21045.