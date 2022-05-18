YOM HA’ATZMAUT

JT Staff
(Courtesy of Ohr Chadash Academy)

Ohr Chadash Academy partnered with Congregation Shomrei Emunah to host over 700 members of the extended Baltimore community for a special Yom Ha’atzmaut event, celebrating Israel’s 74th birthday

