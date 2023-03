On February 16, Yosef Vainshtein of Baltimore at 65. He is survived by wife Alla Kovalerchik; son Lev Vainshtein; stepson Alex (Leksi) Kovalerchik; sister Clara; and father Moshe Chaim (Manya) Vainshtein. He was predeceased by mother Leah Vainshtein.

Contributions may be sent to Achim, online at achim.org.