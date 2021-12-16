You Should Know … Adi Singerman

Adi Singerman, 23, is passionate about volunteer services.

After graduating from Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School in 2017, Singerman went to Machon Maayan, a seminary in Israel with a weekly community service component. After returning to the United States, Singerman started at Towson University and simultaneously began working for the Mid-Atlantic Region of Chai Lifeline. In August of 2021, Singerman started working for Jewish Volunteer Connection as their program associate for Days of Service.

In the spring of 2022, Adi Singerman will graduate from Towson University, where she majored in family and human services in the nonprofit management & leadership track, with a minor in business administration.

In addition to her work at JVC, Singerman is a part of Na’aleh’s Friedman Fellowship, a cohort of local professionals who focus on advancing leadership skills and engaging in professional development opportunities.

Singerman belongs to Pikesville Jewish Congregation.

How would you describe your relationship with Judaism?

I love everything about being Jewish — the joy and excitement around the holidays, the smells in the kitchen Friday afternoon in preparation for Shabbat, the sense of community and belonging among Jews and my strong sense of connection to Israel.

What is a program associate for Days of Service? What is Days of Service?

The program associate for Days of Service is responsible for the development of JVC’s four annual Days of Service: Season of Service, Mitzvah Day, MLK Day and Good Deeds Day. Each Day of Service typically has the following volunteer opportunities: at home to-go kits, an in-person signature site and volunteer projects at specific sites located throughout Baltimore.

What do you do on a day-to-day basis?

Every day is something different and I love it. Throughout the day, I will typically write and answer emails, make phone calls or participate in meetings with different colleagues or professional lay leaders who partner with JVC to develop the vision and framework for each of our Days of Service. My day is spent arranging each and every detail for the upcoming Day of Service and ensuring the program has meaningful, hands-on volunteer projects that all ages can participate in and enjoy. Right now, I am working on the details surrounding Mitzvah Day, which is on Friday, Dec. 24.

Have you always wanted to work in volunteer services?

For the last seven years, I have been a part of the nonprofit sector here in Baltimore and since then, yes, I have always wanted to work in an organization that functions through volunteer services and engagement opportunities. I have seen firsthand that individuals who engage in volunteer opportunities have the capacity not only to positively impact the recipient’s life, but also their own life. It is a true honor and privilege to have been and currently be a part of an organization that focuses on creating opportunities for individuals to change the lives of the people around them and their own.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The most rewarding part of my job is to see so many individuals in the local Baltimore community bring their family, friends, synagogues, schools and professional networks together to engage in volunteer opportunities that benefit the Greater Baltimore community in partnership with JVC.

What do you do for fun?

So many things that the list could go on forever. Running, reading, yoga, hiking, playing tennis and spending time with friends and family.