You Should Know … Ashley Case

Ashley Case, 21, can channel her inner Disney princess wherever she goes.

After graduating from Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School in 2018, Case started college at Towson University to receive a Bachelor of Science in sociology and anthropology and a concentration in criminal justice. She will graduate from Towson University in August of this year.

In 2019 and 2021, Case participated in the Disney College Program. She currently works as a performer for The Neverland Company, a princess party company located in the DMV.

Currently, she lives in Owings Mills with her two rescue dogs.

How did you hear about the princess parties?

When I first graduated from high school in 2018, one of my friends, [who] was a year older than me that I did theater with at BT, worked princess parties. She knew that they were hiring people so she contacted me and said I would be great for it. So, I started doing the parties almost four years ago. At my last party, I was Rapunzel, and my friend was Aurora. We went to the party together and told the story of our characters. We interact with the kids, play games and sing princess songs. We also answer any questions they have about our characters. Recently, I wasn’t prepared when a kid asked me if I was at the coronation for Elsa in the movie “Frozen.” I just went with it and questioned what a movie is. The kids tried to explain what a movie was, and we were all laughing.

What is the Disney College Program?

The Disney College Program is an internship with Disney where you are hired to work there for a semester. While you are there, you work full time. During my first program in 2019, I worked in Animal Kingdom, and I was a merchantainer. Basically, I worked the games and held the microphone so that I could interact with games and parents. I spent all day chatting with people. In 2021, I was custodial. We would wander our section and keep them clean while talking to people and hanging out. Outside of my usual tasks, it was a lot of social interaction and making magical moments for kids.

What drew you to this program?

I think my love for Disney was a part of it. However, what drew me most was being able to get out and explore the world. It sounds so cheesy, but I feel like I relate to Rapunzel in that way. I never really knew what it was like outside of the Baltimore bubble. It was so nice to go and see what was out there. I was able to come back and feel so welcome. It made me love my experiences even more.

What are your plans for after graduation?

After I graduate, I will probably be moving to Nashville, Tenn. I will be looking for a job within victim services. Hopefully, I will also be looking for another princess party job. I really enjoy working princess parties and seeing the kids’ faces. Their reactions are priceless.