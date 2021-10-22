You Should Know … Julie Mazer

Julie Mazer knows a lot of people in the community. Whether from her days growing up at Temple Oheb Shalom and Har Sinai Congregation (her family belonged to both before they merged), spending time at the JCC of Greater Baltimore or attending Stevenson University, she’s often running into people she knows.

Mazer, 29, is the marketing project manager and digital strategist at the JCC, a position she started about six months ago.

Growing up, she attended the Grier School, an international boarding school located in Pennsylvania, for high school, giving her the opportunity to see the world early, she said. She has a bachelor’s in business communication and a master’s in business and technology management from Stevenson University. She worked for a variety of places, including Sodexo and Synchronicity Boutique, before landing her current job.

What do you feel you got out of going to boarding school?

My mom was just starting her business, Synchronicity Boutique, and this was 100% my decision to go. I wanted to be around friends all the time. … It helped me figure myself out faster than waiting for college. College is that time, but it helped me mature faster.

Why did you decide to study business communication?

I was very unsure about what I wanted to do with my life. However, having had such great role models, such as my mom with Synchronicity Boutique and my grandparents, I really wanted to be in business and help businesses succeed, and really perfect my communication in order to get that voice out there. I was undecided, and then there was so much I could do with business communication. I could be in journalism, I could be in PR, marketing, admin. It really was the sky’s the limit, which also made it challenging because the sky was the limit with what I could do.

How has working at the JCC been going so far?

It’s been great. [I’ve been] seeing people who knew me when I was a child. It was funny actually. I do a lot with the preschool, that’s one of my accounts. I actually went to that preschool, and I was going to help with carpool one day, and the nurse said, “Is that Julie?” And I said, “Yes.” Apparently she was my nurse when I went to preschool there, and she remembered me, which felt very “Twilight Zone” but also good in a weird sense.

But I’ve been able to meet new people, especially in the Jewish community, and really just continue growing as a person.

Are you involved with the Jewish community outside of work?

All of my closest friends are Jewish, and while I don’t necessarily interact with the Jewish community outside of work, the Jewish community seems to find me. … I am very well-versed in Baltimore, and I’ve been so fortunate to meet so many people from school, from jobs, from networking events. While I don’t necessarily immerse myself in the Jewish community, I’m very proud to be a part of it, and it is definitely who I am.

What do you like to do for fun?

I love using the J’s facilities. I go to the gym. I do a lot of their group fitness. I love spending time with my friends. I have the sweetest pup; his name is Bubba. We like to go on walks together.

My biggest thing would be going to community events: the Towson festival, HoneyFest, anything that is community-based, that supports the community and gets me out of my house especially. I’m also in a social kickball league right now.