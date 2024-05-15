You Should Know … Merav Levine

Merav Levine, 38, loves owning a business in the Baltimore Jewish community.

Growing up, Levine lived in Baltimore and went to Bais Yaakov. She then graduated from Shalheves High School. After studying in Israel for two years, Levine finished her education at the University of Baltimore with a degree in communications in 2018.

Now, she has three children who attend Bais Yaakov and Yeshivas Mekor Chaim. Levine owns Merv Consulting, where she works on personal branding and marketing for other companies.

Levine and her children live in Pikesville.

What’s your favorite part about your job?

I love business. I love everything about business. I work very closely with the CEOs and the owners and the founders and the executive team. I learn a ton from working with these superstar business owners. I think talking with them and deciding how we’re going to get that unique message out to the world is my favorite part of it.

How would you describe your relationship with Judaism?

I would say my relationship with Judaism is very strong. My kids are in Orthodox day school. I went to Orthodox day school. I really value a lot of Jewish values and taking care of each other. I find that that’s massive. As my life has progressed, I’ve found ways to make it meaningful to me.

What is your favorite Jewish holiday?

I would probably say Chanukah. There’s a lot of tradition. As a kid, I got to look forward to our family way of doing things. Now, my kids have that. We have things that we’ve started doing on a yearly basis that my kids really look forward to outside of lighting menorah. We don’t do big gifts every night. Maybe one night is making doughnuts together, and another night is going to Five Below, and everyone has to buy somebody else a present. My family’s gotten very creative, and they’re all very good spirits, which I really love.

How do you juggle being a single mother and having your own business?

There’s no such thing as balance. There’s always going to be something that has to give. There’s definitely prioritizing, but there’s also an acceptance that this is how it is, and this is how it’s supposed to be. My kids are very included in my business. When I get a new client, they know. They know when I’ve completed a big project and we’re dancing in the kitchen. It’s a family accomplishment.

Is there anything else you want to add?

This year has been a tricky year for so many people [and] the Jewish community, for sure. There have been times where it really hasn’t been business as usual. As an Orthodox Jew, it strengthened my identity of who I am, where I stand in the world and with Israel. It’s also brought a lot of humanity back into the work. I love business, and I love talking about business, but at the end of the day, it’s about people. Are we supporting each other? We have to put people first.