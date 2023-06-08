You Should Know … Mimi Ankri

Mimi Ankri, 33, loves dressing her community.

What started as a hobby for Ankri has turned into a successful clothing business. As the owner of the modest clothing store, The Mimi Boutique, Ankri provides modest clothing to the whole Jewish community of Baltimore. In addition to her in-person store, Ankri has an online presence, where she sells clothes to people all around the country.

After growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Ankri moved to Baltimore with her husband, Donny. In Baltimore, she attended Maalot Baltimore, now the Women’s Institute of Torah Seminary & College, and the Community College of Baltimore County to receive an associate degree.

Ankri and her husband live in Pikesville with their four children. They belong to Kehillas Ohr Yisrael.

How did your boutique start?

I actually started in my house, really, really small. I just started with headscarves, jewelry and some little baby accessories on the side. I guess I didn’t realize at the time how much I enjoyed the business aspect, and it kind of grew from there. I made a Facebook page, and then I made an Instagram. Then we took over a whole room in my house, and I started having hours to have people come by and pick up things.

After, I realized this was becoming something. I branched out into clothing. It suddenly became really popular. I was considering if I should move forward with this as my business or continue searching for that job that I was looking for. I said, “Let’s try this.” So, I got a whole website and became all official and moved from my house. I started sharing a storefront with another store in Baltimore … and then I moved into my own storefront. I actually am outgrowing that spot, so we have something in the works now to move into a bigger location.

When did you decide that this was your passion?

When I became an older teenager, I always loved fashion. I love accessorizing. I love having my nails done. I like the creativity behind being dressed, and my sister hates getting dressed and I love dressing her. This is fun for me. I always had in my mind that this is what I would do if I had a storefront. There is a store in Monsey, [N.Y.] that used to be called Ruthie’s. Every time I went there once a year, I used to always wish I had a store like that. I just didn’t think I could ever do it because I saw how committed the owner was, and I thought she never got to get away. She’s always there. How did she raise her kids? I always loved the idea, and actually the first nine months or so that I lived here in Baltimore, I worked in another store, and I loved every second of it. I was in school at the time, and honestly, if they needed me, I would leave class to go because that’s how much I loved it. I guess that was the turning point where the hobby suddenly became a potential job. That actually took quite a few years.

What does it mean to you to have a modest clothing store?

I really feel that modest means something different to everyone and for my store. I feel like we’re very open and accepting of everyone’s levels of modesty and whatever their interpretation of modesty is. Whatever it is that person feels, that is fine and that is great. I try to have clothing that covers the knees, the elbows and the collarbone. I do have some jumpers or items that have a an open neck or are a little shorter, just so that there is some variety for those who maybe don’t hold as strict as covering the knees and elbows. There’s always options, and I like to have some of that in there.

What’s your favorite Jewish holiday?

Sukkot. I love Sukkot because I get to put some of my creativity into it. I love being outdoors. I love decorating the sukkah, and my family from Cleveland usually always comes in. I have a lot of family that’s staying by me. I don’t enjoy cooking so much, but at the same time for Sukkot I actually do, which is funny. For a regular dinner, I struggle with it, but for Sukkot, I am all over it and I love doing that. It’s a nice rest and a nice break, too.