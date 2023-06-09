You Should Know … Pinny Schachter

Pinny Schachter, 29, has a strong passion for music.

It’s that passion that has led him to become the new hazzan at Beth Tfiloh Congregation, succeeding Cantor Avraham “Avi” Albrecht after his recent retirement. While he grew up around music, he discovered his deep connection with it while attending the Mesivta of Waterbury as a student.

In addition to his work as a hazzan, Schachter writes original songs. He currently boasts over 1 million total streams on Spotify, with his most popular compositions being “Min Hameitzar” and “The Chupa Song.”

Schachter currently lives in Baltimore, where he grew up.

Did you always have an interest in music?

I grew up in a singing household; all my cousins and brothers sing. That was always part of the family thing, but it was mostly just during Shabbat and Yom Tov. When I was 13, my brother had a guitar, and I stole it every night and learned how to play and sing. From that point, music kind of became something more than a thing I did sitting around the Shabbat table. I would write my first song later, and now I write music and play the guitar.

Did you want to go into music professionally?

It wasn’t something I thought about; it was just something that ended up happening. I put out more music later on, and I’d always been playing for people, and it was something that I found was able to inspire them, sharing my journey through music. So it kind of made sense. When I would do those kinds of things, it made such an impact, and the few songs I put out made more of one than I could have imagined, so I just kept doing that.

Then, I started getting calls to perform at chuppahs and little events and things like that. It just played itself out like that. I put out more music, and then people became more aware of my work, so I got more into Jewish music. It wasn’t something I thought or planned on; it just happened that way.

Music became the place where a lot of my income came from, and that gave me more freedom to do other things. I was making money doing the things I love, which doesn’t happen often.

How were you approached about the hazzan position at Beth Tfiloh Congregation?

It’s actually a pretty interesting story. A couple years ago, I was part of a group that joined hazzan [Abraham] Albrecht for a Yom Tov event, which was a lot of fun. Rabbi [Chai] Posner had just become the head rabbi. We were schmoozing in his office, and he mentioned that the hazzan was going to retire … and that it was something I should consider. I said it sounded pretty cool.

[Later,] I had moved to New York. Rabbi Posner called me and told me that he’d been under the assumption that I wasn’t interested in the hazzan position, and that he wasn’t sure why he had thought that. He was actually interviewing a friend of mine for the job, and when he looked at his background, he found a YouTube video he had made that I was also in. He asked if I would be willing to discuss it. I sent a resume and a clip of me singing, and later I came down to Maryland for a Shabbat with the congregation. It went so well they wanted me to come back.

Do you have a particular vision for your time at Beth Tfiloh?

Shlomo Carlebach had his House of Love and Prayer in California way back when, and I always loved that idea. A week before I came to Maryland, I was outside my house and looked up at the sky. I asked God if this was where he really wanted me to be. The thought popped into my head that “Beth Tfiloh” means “house of prayer.” I decided that God would help me bring the love to it, and make it into a house of love and prayer.

In a funny way, I feel like that’s what I’m getting to do here. My vision is to just be myself and bring what I have and who I am wherever I go.

Do you have any particular musical inspirations?

John Mayer for sure. I got into his music when I was 16, and it blew me away. He is the biggest influence to me because the way he writes and plays music is just mind blowing to me. There are also some people I am inspired by in the Jewish world, like Ishay Ribo, Hanan Ben Ari and Etan Katz.

What I love is bringing in all the best parts of different styles of music, because they all convey different emotions and different experiences. And life is such a complex, dynamic experience. No one genre of music can fill that role of expression.