You Should Know … Rachel Lieberman

Rachel Lieberman, 36, feels the warmth of summer year-round through her job at Beth Tfiloh Camps. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in family studies from Stevenson University, Lieberman taught for many years. Two years ago, Lieberman started working at BT Camps as their director of camper care and family engagement.

Lieberman lives with her husband Jason and their two sons in Pikesville.

How would you describe your relationship with Judaism?

Judaism has always been such a strong part of my life. Early on, my mother always made it a point that the Jewish core values were something we learned and practiced. Growing up, we attended Oheb Shalom. I have always believed in a higher power and that God has a greater plan for us all. This is what my husband and I instill in our children as well. As a family, we make it a point to recognize and practice these values, like being kind to others and giving tzedakah. I have always been proud of the relationship I have had with Judaism and can only hope this for my boys as they continue to grow into young Jewish men. While we do not currently belong to a synagogue, we do attend many local Jewish events in the area as well as high holiday children’s services with our boys. We love celebrating Shabbat, including our FaceTime sessions with extended family in New York and California. The kids love saying the blessings and making challah together.

Where did you work before Beth Tfiloh Camps?

After being a full-time mother for five years, I was toying around with the idea of going back to work. A friend of mine told me about an open position at Beth Tfiloh Camps that just spoke to me immediately. This will be my second summer at camp as our director of camper care and family experience. Before this position, I was a teacher for many years and always loved working with both children and parents.

What do you do on a day-to-day basis?

As director of camper care and family engagement, I provide our parents, campers and staff with meaningful and critical guidance to make healthy, responsible and respectful choices. I strive to meet BT Camp’s core values in my interactions and decisions day in and day out. Every day I get to create new relationships with our campers, parents and staff, which I just love. This gives me the opportunity to really help our campers manage issues such as conflict resolution, anxiety, mental health and behavior management. BT Camp has really become a special place to me even in the two short years I’ve been there.

What do you feel makes BT Camps different?

The camp exudes warmth, love, relationship building and of course loads of fun. As a child, I have so many fond memories of attending Jewish day camp and I can truly appreciate watching many relationships blossom through the eyes of our present and future campers. Our day camp really stands out because we offer a bit of everything for everyone. Whether you are looking for sports, arts, theater, travel, survival, leadership training, we have it.

Did you always know you wanted to do this work?

Honestly, I really didn’t know what was next for me. However, I truly feel like this position was made for me and it came at the perfect time. It is the ideal combination of work and fun.

What are some things you do for fun?

I love doing anything outdoors, whether it’s a trail walk with our dogs or an exercise class. I also love cheering on my boys at their sporting events, which include swim, soccer and baseball. My husband and I also love trying out the newest restaurants in town whenever we get a free night with just us.