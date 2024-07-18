You Should Know … Rebekka Paisner

The doors at the Light Street Presbyterian Church in Federal Hill swing open as Rebekka Paisner enters excitedly with a hug for her friend Sumayya Bilal, the owner of Codetta Bake Shop, housed inside the church building.

Paisner was ready to help Bilal prepare for the day.

Volunteer work is part of Paisner’s identity, and her passion for connecting with other people and for tikkun olam has been a driving force in how she spends her time when she’s not doing research as part of her Ph.D. program in epigenetics at Johns Hopkins University.

“My philosophy is, if there’s someone that I can learn from, if there’s someone that has a beautiful energy in this world, I want to volunteer for them, I want to spend time with them,” Paisner, 31, said. “In this day and age, it’s hard to get quality time with anyone, especially if they have children. I found that the easiest way to do that is just volunteer for them.”

Paisner, a resident of Charles Village, volunteers at several local spots, including Empact Art and Plantation Park Heights Farm, where she has close, personal ties with people involved, motivating her to give her time to them.

Paisner has also stayed connected to the Jewish community in Baltimore over the years, and pluralistic Jewish culture is an important part of her life and the work she does in the community.

“My mom’s Israeli. She grew up Orthodox, Sephardic. And my dad, he’s Ashkenazi. So, I’m literally every Jewish woman,” Paisner said with a laugh. “I grew up with lots of different values.”

She grew up in Baltimore and Howard counties, then lived in San Francisco for a few years as an adult before moving back to Baltimore.

Paisner said that she experienced several different streams of Judaism, including Chabad, while growing up, and she has been trying out some pluralistic spaces since moving to Baltimore from San Francisco.

“Since I’ve been here [in Baltimore], I’ve been really enjoying like the pluralism of Pearlstone,” she said. “To be surrounded by every single type of Jewish person makes me feel so at home. I guess for some people, they would feel uncomfortable, but there’s safety in pluralism.”

Paisner said that she’s had a strong personal drive to accomplish what she sets her mind to for as long as she can remember, citing examples from college of her going through every channel to get where she wanted despite barriers.

“I’ve always been stubborn like that, because I definitely always have had the philosophy that if you really want something and prove [that] to people, then if it’s meant to be then they’ll open their arms,” Paisner said.

Paisner’s stubbornness is also what led to her finding an interest in epigenetics during high school, culminating in the Ph.D. program she’s currently undergoing.

In high school, after switching schools between Baltimore County and Howard County, Paisner said school personnel told her the only biology classes they offered were at a gifted and talented level and they didn’t think she could handle it.

“I would show up in the mornings at like 7 a.m. just to prove to the world that I could do it. And it was the first time I ever was in a classroom where the kids wanted to learn, and the teacher wanted to teach. That was formative enough for me to realize, you really are what your environment is. If your environment loves you, you’re going to feel that love and you’re going to want to thrive,” Paisner said.

But as much as her academic pursuits take up her time and energy, Paisner said that her true love comes from her work within the community, adding that Baltimore has provided so much for her as she goes through the exhausting process of obtaining a doctorate.

One area where Paisner has worked to give back is through interfaith community events, including one last November hosted alongside Bilal in response to the Oct. 7 attacks and ensuing war.

Paisner’s mother sustained minor injuries in the Oct. 7 attacks.

“I just felt this energy to call [Bilal] on Oct. 8,” Paisner recalled. “I found out my mom was in the hospital [after the attacks in Israel]. And I called her, and it just felt like we both had the same idea of trying to bring so many people together regardless of your race, regardless of your religion. And those are the kinds of people that I surround myself [with].”

She added that she doesn’t belong to a particular synagogue but gave a shoutout to the “amazing” rabbis at Beth Am.

Paisner also hosts a mostly biweekly Shabbat gathering with several friends that she calls “Shabbat Tub” due to the group ending their night in Paisner’s hot tub. She said that the group allows everyone to focus on the spirit of Shabbat and stay connected.

Paisner added that she finds Jewish traditions bring people closer and provide community especially in times of need, and that there’s depths of Judaism to be explored.

That community building and the deep-seated practices that make up Judaism are things that Paisner draws from in her work and life.

“We believe that when we fall, our future self will pick us up,” Paisner said.