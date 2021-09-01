On Aug. 17, Dr. Samuel Alan Yousem of Pittsburgh, Pa., at 64. He is survived by children Jack Yousem, Bailey Yousem and Emilie Yousem; brother David (Kelly) Yousem; and mother Stella Yousem. He was predeceased by father Dr. Herbert Yousem. A father of three, family man and former director of anatomical pathology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, he died after a long struggle with B cell lymphoma. He was a world- renowned lung pathologist who enjoyed his family most.

Contributions may be sent to North American Butterfly Association (naba.org), 4 Delaware Road, Morristown, NJ 07960.