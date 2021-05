On April 21, Jonas Yousem of Baltimore at 88. He is survived by daughters Sharie Hyman and Susan Yousem (Dagmar Etkin) and grandchildren Hailey Hyman and Jamie Hyman. He was predeceased by wife Gloria Yousem (née Wohl); siblings Dr. Herbert Yousem and Anna Schwartz; and parents Blanche and Samuel Yousem.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.