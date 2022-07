On July 20, Yury Ronzhes of Pikesville at 74. He is survived by wife Raisa Ronzhes; children Irene (Denis) Prush and Vadim (Anna) Ronzhes; and grandchildren Mia and Mason Prush and Amelia (Mimi) and Liev Ronzhes. He was predeceased by parents Naum Ronzhes and Dina Drel.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.