On March 24, Afandi Yusubov of Reisterstown at 75. He is survived by children Elmar (Aleksandra) Yusubov and Tim (Lina Gorina) Yusubov; siblings Ishmikhan Yusubov, Asya Yusubova, Novruz Yusubov, Gulnara Yusubova, Gulara Yusubova, Mehman Yusubov and Tariyel Yusubov; grandchildren Diana Yusubov, Elizabeth Yusubov, Leyla Yusubov and Nathan Yusubov; and family Larisa Chernavskaya and Joseph Gorin. He was predeceased by parents Tamasha and Bakir Yusubov. The man of great honor and a beautiful mind who loved life, a respected elder, a devoted husband, a father who cherished his children, adored his grandchildren and valued friends.

