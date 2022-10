On October 19, Zachary Lee Jacobs of Alexandria, Va., at 28. He is survived by fiancée Molly Sackett; parents Hope and Martin Jacobs; brother Ian (Katricia) Jacobs; aunt Sherri Rosenfeld; and uncles Stan (late Gail) Jacobs and Phil (late Diane) Jacobs.

