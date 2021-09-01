On Aug. 12, Klara Zak (née Shvets) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Eric (Rachel) Zak and Zina (Mikhail) Trakhtman; sister Alla (late Froim) Blyukher; grandchildren Alex (Regina) Trakhtman, Anna (Alex) Smolensky, Sophia Trakhtman, Michael (Alla) Spivak and Enessa (Gene) Drubetskoy; and great-grandchildren Max, Nolan, Riley, Aubrey and Nikita. She was predeceased by husband Manouil Zak and parents Aron and Raya Shvets.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.