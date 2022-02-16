On Jan. 25, Gerald Byron Zaner of Las Vegas, Nev., at 79. He is survived by partner Ruth Maitless; sister Sue Griebler; nieces Robin Towle and Cindy Griebler; nephew Michael Griebler; cousins Bob Kirsch, Carl Zaner, Jay Berlin, Bill Zaner, Jack Zaner, Eugene Feder, Ann Finkelstein and Eileen Sanford; and grandchildren Eva Josephine Maitless, Daphne Alexandra Maitless and Joshua Samuel Maitless. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Barry Griebler; and parents Esther and Abraham Zaner.

Contributions may be sent to National Cancer Society, 250 Williams St., 4th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303-1032.