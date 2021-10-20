On Oct. 5, Linda Zangwill (née Alpert) of Baltimore. She is survived by children Scott Zangwill and Andrea (Dan) Suissa; grandchildren Mitchell Zangwill (Emily Jaffe), Grant Zangwill, Alec Suissa, Chad Suissa, Chase Suissa, Samantha Suissa and Allison (Eddie) Reed; great-grandchildren Jack Reed and Taylor Reed; sister-in-law Cheryl and Herschel Kaufman; and by nieces, nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by husband Martin Zangwill; siblings Sonia Alpert and Charles Alpert; and parents Rena and Benjamin Alpert.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.